WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

174 FPUS56 KOTX 302122

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

WAZ031-311200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain and mountain

snow likely overnight. Little or no mountain snow accumulation.

Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the mountains. Rainfall amounts up to a half of

an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-311200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-311200-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-311200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ042-311200-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then

rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ043-311200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

222 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

