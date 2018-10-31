WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

483 FPUS56 KOTX 312157

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

WAZ031-011145-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the mountains. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to

30 mph. In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-011145-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Wind

decreasing to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ036-011145-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-011145-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-011145-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ042-011145-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ043-011145-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

_____

