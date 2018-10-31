WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
_____
483 FPUS56 KOTX 312157
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
WAZ031-011145-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the mountains. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to
30 mph. In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to
35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-011145-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Wind
decreasing to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ036-011145-
Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
evening decreasing to 10 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-011145-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-011145-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ042-011145-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an
inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ043-011145-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
257 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
_____
