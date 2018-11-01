WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to
55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Windy. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In
the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Windy.
West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 50 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.
West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
mountains. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west
wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain
snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
233 AM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy
fog. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather