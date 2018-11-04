WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain

snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet, lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains,

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers

overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

