WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20

mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the

mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely

in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Not as cool.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light to moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light to moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

400 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around

40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

