WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
746 PM PST Thu Nov 29 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows 19 to 26.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
19 to 23. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in the
morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows 17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow overnight.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning. Little or
no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow
level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance
of flurries. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows
17 to 19. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 18.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance
of snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. Lows 19 to 24.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries.
Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 18.
Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of
rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Snow
level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 26.
