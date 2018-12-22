WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

195 FPUS56 KOTX 220605

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

WAZ031-221215-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-221215-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-221215-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ042-221215-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to

9 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-221215-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-221215-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1005 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather