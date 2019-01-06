WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very

windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows around 30. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up

to 30 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph,

except southwest 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

18 to 27.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

242 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

