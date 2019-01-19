WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain snow showers in

the evening, then rain and mountain snow likely overnight.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening, then

isolated snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 26.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

309 PM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

