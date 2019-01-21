WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph, except southwest 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 17 to 25.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

356 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

