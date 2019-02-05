WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
917 FPUS56 KOTX 051809
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
WAZ031-060015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 20s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 12 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 7.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 16 to 20.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 22.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 14 to 16.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the 20s. Lows 13 to 16.
$$
WAZ034-035-060015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 13. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 12. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. East
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 17 to 19.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 17 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows 12 to 16.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
20s. Lows 10 to 16.
$$
WAZ038-060015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 9. Gusts up to
30 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. In the
mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Clear. Lows 3 to 8.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 14 to 18.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 13 to 18.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 8 to 12.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 11. Highs in
the mid to upper 20s.
$$
WAZ041-044-060015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows
6 to 11. North wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 13 to 17.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 13 to 18.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows 11 to 15.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
20s. Lows 8 to 15.
$$
WAZ042-060015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.
Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to
9 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 11 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows 12 to 20. Highs in the 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows 7 to 16. Highs in the 20s.
$$
WAZ043-060015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
1009 AM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 19 to 23. North wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows
6 to 9. North wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 19.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 15 to 19.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows 11 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 13. Highs in
the 20s.
$$
