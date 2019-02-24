WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 17 to 19. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow possible late this morning into early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 15. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 17. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 20. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19. Highs

around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 8 to 12. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 14. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 14 to 21. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches with the heaviest

amounts near the Cascades. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

12 to 17.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 12 to 16. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow south of Lake Chelan and a slight

chance north. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches south of Lake

Chelan. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

in the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 6 to 14.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 5 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Lows 8 to 16. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 13 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 21. Highs in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent light chance of snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a 40 percent chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 11 to 15. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

311 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, with snow then becoming partly

sunny in the afternoon. Snow amounts 1 to 3 inches south of

Highway 2 with an inch or less elsewhere. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 14.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 11 to 15. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

