WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019
_____
812 FPUS56 KOTX 110956
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
WAZ031-112330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. In the
mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
In the mountains, south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to
30 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ034-112330-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain or
snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind,
becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ035-112330-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
19 to 28. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ038-112330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the 30s.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid
to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 19 to 24. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the
mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ041-043-044-112330-
Wenatchee Area-Okanogan Valley-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem,
Waterville, and Mansfield
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 20s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
$$
WAZ042-112330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
256 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the
mountains. Lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 17 to 26. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
_____
