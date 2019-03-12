WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

_____

328 FPUS56 KOTX 120947

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

WAZ037-122330-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. In the mountains, southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog. Lows 18 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ031-122330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 20 to

30 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-122330-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ035-122330-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 19 to 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 21. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ038-122330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. In the mountains, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-044-122330-

Okanogan Valley-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, Waterville, and Mansfield

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ041-122330-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-122330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

247 AM PDT Tue Mar 12 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 24.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather