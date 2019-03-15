WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

_____

714 FPUS56 KOTX 150917

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

WAZ031-160000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-160000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ035-160000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

$$

WAZ038-160000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-160000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-160000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ043-160000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather