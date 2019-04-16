WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

504 FPUS56 KOTX 160950

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

WAZ031-170000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-170000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ038-170000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-170000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ042-170000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers near the

Cascade crest in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers near the Cascade crest. Snow level 5000

feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers near the Cascade crest in the morning. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-170000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

250 AM PDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather