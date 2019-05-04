WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. In the mountains, gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers overnight. Lows

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

253 AM PDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather