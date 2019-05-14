WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 13, 2019
_____
034 FPUS56 KOTX 140958
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
WAZ031-150045-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-150045-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ038-150045-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. In the mountains,
southwest wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph
overnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-150045-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
$$
WAZ042-150045-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow showers
in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No
high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear
overnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
In the mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ043-150045-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
258 AM PDT Tue May 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather