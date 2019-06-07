WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

271 FPUS56 KOTX 070407

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

907 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

WAZ031-071115-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

907 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph overnight. In the mountains, west wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ042-071115-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

907 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-071115-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

907 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather