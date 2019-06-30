WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

239 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

